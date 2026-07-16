Dr. Brent Ponce is an orthopedic surgeon specializing in reconstruction and replacement of the shoulder joint as well as the care of other upper extremity pathology. Dr. Ponce served in the United States Air Force as an orthopedic surgeon, and was previously the Vice Chair of Clinical Affairs, Director of the Orthopedic Research Fellowship and Professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He is currently Professor of Surgery at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Medical School: Vanderbilt University

Residency: Harvard University

Fellowship: Harvard University

Board Certification: Board certified, American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery