Dr. Thorpe is a radiologist with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Having joined the VA in 2014, Dr. Thorpe provides imaging services to Veterans in Charleston.

In this role, he is responsible for timely interpretation of images and is passionate about efficient, quality care for veterans.

Before joining the VA, he worked in private practice, traveling to several hospitals for locums tenens work.

Dr. Thorpe earned an MD from the University of Alabama, followed by residencies in internal medicine, nuclear medicine, and radiology.

Outside of work, he enjoys playing guitar.

Undergraduate: Auburn 1999

Medical/Graduate School: Alabama 2003

Residency/Fellowship: Radiology/MRI

Certifications: Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Internal Medicine