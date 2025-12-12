He was born in New York City and graduated from Brooklyn College and the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine, where he remained for his postgraduate training. After an internship in internal medicine, he completed his residency in dermatology in 1978 and passed the certifying examination of the American Board of Dermatology the same year. He joined the faculty of the Department of Dermatology in Buffalo in 1979 and relocated with other members of the Department to the Medical University of South Carolina later that year. He was associate editor of the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology from 1988-98 and served as its chief editor from 2008-18. He is consulting editor of Dermatologic Clinics and a former editor of the Year Book of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery. He was President of the American Academy of Dermatology from 2020-21, having previously served as Vice President and as a member of the Board of Directors of that organization. He has also served on the Board of Directors of the Association of Professors of Dermatology and the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology. In 2022, he was the recipient of the Thomas G. Pearson EdD Memorial Education Award of the American Academy of Dermatology. His area of expertise is dermatologic therapeutics with a special interest in psoriasis and complex medical dermatology.