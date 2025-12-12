Mrs. Oswald is a Physician Associate/Assistant (PA) with the Ralph H, Johnson VA Health Care System in Infectious Diseases with the Medicine Specialty Clinic.

Having joined the VA in 2001, Mrs. Oswald provides care to Veterans in Charleston, SC and surrounding areas.

Mrs. Oswald cares for persons living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). In this role, she is responsible for seeing patients face to face or by telehealth, providing their medications and monitoring their disease through their staging lab work. She is also passionate about Travel Medicine which involves seeing patients traveling to countries outside of the U.S. and providing them with necessary immunizations and prophylactic medications.

Before joining the VA, Mrs. Oswald worked as an Instructor in the Department of Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases at the Medical University of South Carolina. She also works part time in a clinical position with Stillpoint Psychiatry in Mt. Pleasant, SC.

Mrs. Oswald earned her Physician Associate’s/Assistant’s degree in 1998 at the Medical University of South Carolina. She is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA) and holds a South Carolina medical license.

Outside of work, she enjoys cooking, Pilates, reading, and spending time outdoors with family.

Education and Credentials:

Medical University of South Carolina Physician Associate’s Program: 1998

Undergraduate: University of South Carolina, Biology, 1996

Certifications: NCCPA