Caroljane Blanchard Roberson
Physician/ Mental Health
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Roberson is a provider with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
I graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine/PRISMA residency in psychiatry and I am board-certified in adult psychiatry. I enjoy working with veterans on their mental health concerns, to help them find more contentment in their daily lives. Specifically, I am serving in the Substance Treatment and Recovery (STAR) program to help veterans achieve and maintain sobriety.