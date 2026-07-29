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Woman with curly hair wearing a white lab coat and black shirt underneath, smiling.

Caroljane Blanchard Roberson

Physician/ Mental Health

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Roberson is a provider with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

I graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine/PRISMA residency in psychiatry and I am board-certified in adult psychiatry. I enjoy working with veterans on their mental health concerns, to help them find more contentment in their daily lives. Specifically, I am serving in the Substance Treatment and Recovery (STAR) program to help veterans achieve and maintain sobriety.

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