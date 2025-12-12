Dr. Hebel is a dermatologist with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Having joined the VA in 2025, Dr. Hebel provides medical and surgical dermatologic care to Veterans in Charleston, SC.

In this role, she is responsible for educating dermatology residents in Friday dermatology clinics and is passionate about providing care to all of our veterans with an individualized approach.

Before joining the VA, she completed her dermatology residency at MUSC and regularly worked in the same VA dermatology clinic where she currently serves.

Dr. Hebel earned a medical doctorate from the Medical University of South Carolina, followed by residency at the same institution.

Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with her husband, one year old son, and two yellow labs. Dr. Hebel and her family are expecting another son this coming January.

Education and Credentials (optional section if space allows)

Undergraduate: Clemson University, B.S. in Biomedical Engineering, 2017

Medical/Graduate School: Medical University of South Carolina, M.D., 2021

Residency/Fellowship: Medical University of South Carolina, Dermatology, 2025

Certifications: Board Certified in Dermatology