Dr. Eustis has been certified by the American Board of Surgery (ABS) since 2002, and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS). Dr. Eustis had a broad General Surgery practice in rural southeast Kentucky 2001- 2010. He served as president of the Kentucky chapter of American College of Surgeons, and Chief of Surgery at Oak Tree Hospital. He moved to Mt. Pleasant, SC in 2010 to be Chief of Surgery at Mount Pleasant Hospital. As a short term missionary surgeon, Dr. Eustis has made more than 20 trips to volunteer in Honduras, Guatemala, Peru, and Macedonia. Dr. Eustis is committed to making surgery as safe as possible. Currently, in addition to his Trauma and Acute Care Surgery practice, Dr. Eustis also does endoscopies at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, where he enjoys serving the Veterans who have served in our Armed Forces.