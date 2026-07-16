Dr. Charles Beischel is a board certified ophthalmologist who practices comprehensive ophthalmology at the main facility in Charleston and also sees patients at Crowfield Eye clinic.

Medical School: Medical University of South Carolina

Residency: Medical University of South Carolina

Board Certification: American Board of Ophthalmology

I have more than 25 years of experience in cataract surgery, teaching and patient care. I am dedicated to caring for Veterans and teaching the next generation of ophthalmic surgeons in the clinic and the operating room.

In my spare time, I can be found on or near St Helena Sound with my daughters and dog, Hunter.