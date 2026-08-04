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Smiling man in blue scrubs stands in a medical office with a hand sanitizer dispenser on the wall.

Charles C Johnson DO

Emergency Medicine Physician

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Johnson is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Dr. Johnson is a board-certified emergency medicine physician who completed residency training at the University of Alabama at Birmingham after earning his medical degree from the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine. He has experience in trauma care, emergency ultrasound, event medicine, and medical education. Dr. Johnson values timely, evidence-based care and clear communication during medical emergencies.

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