Charles C Johnson DO
Emergency Medicine Physician
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Johnson is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Dr. Johnson is a board-certified emergency medicine physician who completed residency training at the University of Alabama at Birmingham after earning his medical degree from the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine. He has experience in trauma care, emergency ultrasound, event medicine, and medical education. Dr. Johnson values timely, evidence-based care and clear communication during medical emergencies.