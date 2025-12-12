DNP McConnell is a Primary Care Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System in the North Charleston VA CBOC.

Having joined the VA in 2021, DNP McConnell provides Primary Care to Veterans in Charleston, South Carolina.

In this role, she is responsible for comprehensive health assessments, chronic disease management, preventive care, care coordination, patient education, mental health support, and veteran advocacy with a focus on evidence-based, veteran-centered, and holistic care tailored to the unique needs and experiences of veterans. Her philosophy of care is centered on the unwavering commitment to honor and serve those who have selflessly dedicated themselves to our country; I am driven by the core VA mission to provide exceptional, compassionate, and holistic care to veterans, ensuring they receive the respect, support, and high-quality healthcare they deserve.

Before joining the VA in primary care, she worked as a VA Quality Scholar and worked as a nurse in the emergency department for seven years. She has continued to participate in quality improvement and research efforts for National Veterans Affairs Office of Primary Care and is co-chair of the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Equity Committee.

DNP McConnell earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice in Family Nurse Practitioner program from the Medical University of South Carolina.

Outside of work, she enjoys attending church service, fishing, and enjoying nature with her family and dog, an energetic Chesapeake bay retriever.

Education and Credentials

Doctor of Nursing Practice Medical University of South Carolina, 2022

Bachelors of Nursing in Science University of South Carolina, 2015

Residency/Fellowship: VA Quality Scholars Fellowship 2021/2023 Ralph H Johnson VA Medical Center

Certifications: AANP Family Nurse Practitioner Board Certified