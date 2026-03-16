Cheryl Williams is a Adult and Geriatric Primary Care Nurse Practitioner at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Nursing School: Robeson Community College

Board Certification: Yes - ADULT/GERONTOLOGY

My clinical service to our Veterans is to perform comprehensive geriatric assessment in the home setting to identify limitations and develop care plan to improve quality of life, prevent admissions, and delay progression of disease process.

I like to spend my free time walking on the beach/park and attend musical/theatrical shows.