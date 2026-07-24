Rana C. Pullatt, M.D. FACS, FASMBS, Diplomate in Obesity Medicine, is a professor of surgery and serves as the clinical director of bariatric and robotic surgery at the Medical University of South Carolina. He specializes in reoperative foregut and bariatric surgery. He performed the first laparoscopic duodenal switch and the first single anastomosis duodenal switch in South Carolina. He specializes in robotic inguinal, ventral hernia, and incisional hernia. He was one of the first in the country to perform robotic inguinal hernias and has presented extensively about the same. He also runs one of the few structured robotic surgery training programs incorporated into the General Surgery Residency Program, which offers Robotic Surgery Certification for general surgery residents at the Medical University of South Carolina.Dr. Pullatt serves as the director of bariatric surgery for VISN-2 at the Ralph H Johnson VAMC where he offers bariatric surgery for veterans from South Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama. He is the president of the Carolinas Chapter of the ASMBS. He is the co-chair of the International Committee of the ASMBS and also serves as a member of the Clinical Issues Committee of the ASMBS and the Patient Safety Committee of IFSO.