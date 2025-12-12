Having joined the VA in 2016, Mrs. Kiefer provides anesthesia services to veterans in the Charleston area.

In this role, she is responsible for providing excellent anesthesia services for a wide range of procedures both in and out of the OR and is passionate about delivering exceptional care and services to the veteran. She prides herself on always putting the veteran first and providing great care to those who served our country.

Before joining the VA, she worked at MUSC as a registered nurse in the ER and surgical trauma ICU, as well as worked at Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg as a CRNA. She has served as a member of the Anesthesia Committee at the VA Medical Center.

Mrs. Kiefer earned a Masters in Nurse Anesthesia degree from MUSC in 2015 and earned her BSN at Georgia Southern University in 2004.

Outside of work, she enjoys any outside activities, including walking on the beach, boating, hiking and traveling with her family.