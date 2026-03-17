Dr. Christopher Pryor is a Psychiatrist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Medical School: Eastern Virginia Medical School

Residency: Psychiatry - Medical University of South Carolina

Fellowship: Geriatric Psychiatry - Medical University of South Carolina

Board Certification: Yes

I am an inpatient psychiatrist at Ralph H. Johnson VAMC. I completed my fellowship/residency at Medical University of South Carolina. I served as Chief Resident during my final year of categorical training at MUSC, before pursing subspecialty training in geriatric psychiatry. Areas of interest include: geriatric psychiatry (fellowship trained), psychopharmacology, medical student education, mood disorders, psychotic disorders, family systems, public health.

In my free time I enjoy spending time with family, friends, and my two dogs, enjoying good food, gardening, scuba diving.