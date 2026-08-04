Dr. Cilia Nazef is an infectious diseases physician with training in internal medicine and advanced fellowship training in infectious diseases at the University of South Florida. She earned her medical degree from the Florida State University College of Medicine and has cared for diverse patient populations, including transplant recipients, patients with HIV, and other medically complex individuals. Dr. Nazef emphasizes teamwork, antimicrobial stewardship, and patient education to deliver high-quality, individualized care.