He also serves as the Chief Health Informatics Officer and Primary Care Physician for the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston South Carolina and as Professor and Director for Digital Health at Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine. He was trained in Family Medicine and Leadership Preventive Medicine at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. He is triple board certified in family medicine, preventive medicine, and clinical informatics. He was recently selected as one of the Top 35 Hospital and Health System Chief Innovation Officers to Know In 2023 by Becker’s Hospital Review. He received his Master of Public Health from the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice. He received his Osteopathic Medical Degree from the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine. He also holds a BA in Psychology from the University at Buffalo.