Dr. Courtney Kramer is an internal medicine physician and quality and patient safety leader. She earned her medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina and completed her internal medicine residency at MUSC, later serving as Chief Resident for Quality and Patient Safety at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center. Her background includes clinical care, quality improvement, and medical education. Dr. Kramer strives to provide thoughtful, evidence-based care while continuously improving the patient experience and healthcare systems.