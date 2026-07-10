Cristian M Thomae

He attended Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine and received is M.D. degree in 1983. Dr. Thomae graduated from Portsmouth Naval Hospital obstetrics and gynecology residency program in 1988. He was in private practice in Augusta, GA since 1990 until joining Georgia Regents University in 2014. He has served as department chairman of Doctors Hospital Augusta in multiple occasions, as president of the medical staff and moderator of the board. He helped to develop a very successful robotic program in that facility and was responsible for championing the AIMS center of excellence certification for that facility. He practices full-spectrum gynecology where he has over 30 years of experience. His areas of special interest include minimally invasive approaches to complex gynecologic problems such as endometriosis and fibroids. He holds Minimally Invasive Gynecology Surgery boards and has a practice designation for this. He is an innovator in the area in daVinci robotic surgery and has proctored over 90 surgeons throughout the country in this specialty and has performed over 1500 primary robotic cases. He was the first GYN surgeon in Georgia to perform single site GYN robotic surgery and served as the department's director of minimally invasive surgery at Georgia Regents University. He is a Professor of OB-GYN and the director of minimally invasive surgery and gyn robotic training at the Medical University of South Carolina as well as the Ralph H. Johnson VA section Lead. In August 2026 he will be at the Ralph Johnson, VA on a full-time basis and the consultant Professor at the medical University of South Carolina.