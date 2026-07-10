Dr. Carter is a graduate of St. George's University School of Medicine. After graduation, she moved to Savannah, in 2002, for her residency in Family Medicine, at Memorial Health University Medical Center. She graduated in 2005 and began work as a medical director at Hospice Savannah. Dr. Carter took a position in academic medicine in 2013, with Memorial Health Family Medicine residency program, where she enjoyed teaching students and residents. During this time she also served as the Family Medicine clinical clerkship director for the Medical College of Georgia and Mercer medical schools. Dr. Carter joined the VA in 2021, and worked for one year at the Hinesville clinic before transferring to her current position at the Savannah clinic. Dr. Carter is board certified in Family Medicine and also in Hospice & Palliative Medicine.