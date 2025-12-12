Daiana Frym is a physician assistant with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System in Primary Care.

Having joined the VA in April 2021. Daiana Frym, PA provides primary care services to our female Veterans in Hinesville, GA at the Hinesville CBOC.

In this role, she is responsible for providing women’s health care to our female veterans.

Before joining the VA, she worked in primary care and provided services to our active-duty military on Ft. Stewart, GA for 15.5 years.

Daiana Frym earned a Bachelor’s degree in Physician Assistant studies from South University in Savannah, followed by a Master’s degree from University of Nebraska.

Undergraduate: UAB, Bachelor’s in biology and Physician Assistant studies at South University.

Graduate School: University of Nebraska.

Certifications: Board certified through NCCPA.