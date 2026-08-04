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Dane R Dickey MD

Hospitalist / Internal Medicine Physician

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Dickey is a Hospitalist / Internal Medicine Physician at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

He earned his medical degree from Cooper Medical School of Rowan University and completed his internal medicine residency at Virginia Commonwealth University Health System. He serves as an academic hospitalist and educator with interests in quality improvement, inpatient care, and medical education. He strives to provide thoughtful, patient-centered care while helping patients navigate complex medical conditions.

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