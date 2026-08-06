Daniel Leibman
Specialty Care
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Leibman is a provider for the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Dr. Daniel Leibman is a board-certified pulmonologist and sleep medicine physician with more than three decades of experience. He earned his MD from Temple University School of Medicine and completed residency and pulmonary fellowship training at University of Pennsylvania. His care philosophy emphasizes evidence-based, patient-centered care, helping veterans better understand and manage chronic respiratory conditions.