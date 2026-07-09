Daniel N Silverman
Specialty Care
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Silverman is a provider with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Dr. Silverman is a cardiologist with training at Loyola University, the University of Vermont, and MUSC, including fellowship training in cardiovascular disease and advanced heart failure and transplant cardiology. His research focuses on heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and cardiovascular outcomes. Dr. Silverman is committed to evidence-based cardiovascular care that improves both longevity and quality of life for patients with complex heart disease.