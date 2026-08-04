Daniel S Baer

Dr. Baer has been practicing medicine since 2004. After receiving his undergraduate education at Duke University, Dr. Baer completed his medical training at the State University of New York at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. He then completed post-graduate training in both Psychiatry and Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at the Medical University of South Carolina. Dr. Baer currently serves as Section Chief of General Mental Health and Site Director of Psychiatry training at the Ralph H Johnson VA Medical Center.