Medical School: Roosevelt University

Residency: James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital - Tampa, FL

Fellowship: James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital

Dr. Danielle Cool earned her Doctor of Psychology in Clinical Psychology with a concentration in Neuropsychology from Roosevelt University in Chicago, IL. She received specialty training in memory disorders and geriatric neuropsychology, acquired brain injury, medical neuropsychology, and consultation-liaison neuropsychology through internship (residency) and postdoctoral fellowship at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in Tampa, FL.



Dr. Cool provides outpatient neuropsychological evaluation services at the RHJ VAMC and telehealth services at the RHJ VA HCS's community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs). She also participates in the Movement Disorders Interdisciplinary Clinic and the Multiple Sclerosis Interdisciplinary Clinic.