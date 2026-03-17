Medical School: Medical University of South Carolina

Residency: Nurse Practitioner Residency Program - Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center

Fellowship: Vascular Neurology - University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX

Board Certification: Yes

Dr. Ledwell is a Nurse Practitioner in the Substance Treatment and Recovery (STAR) program at the Ralph H. Johnson VAMC. This role includes interdisciplinary teamwork providing treatment for Veterans with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health disorders for outpatient Veterans. She manages STAR inpatient consults and facilitates patients being seen while in the hospital. Dr. Ledwell serves as the Mental Health representative for the Pain Oversight Committee. She was the primary author and creator of the new CIWA TMS training for nursing staff at Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.

I love to spend time with my family, reading, baking, and hot yoga.