Dr. Wray is an Infectious Disease subspecialist physician with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System in Charleston, SC.

Having joined the VA in 2023, Dr. Wray provides infectious disease consultative care to Veterans admitted to hospital as well as in the outpatient ID clinic.

In this role, Dr Wray is responsible for both personalized clinical care as well as general administrative function of the Infectious Disease section at RHJVAMC. Dr Wray has multiple family members who have served in various branches of the US armed services, and is proud to provide the best possible medical care to those who have served.

Before joining the VA, Dr Wray worked in private practice and academic medical center environments, and has served in clinical, educational and research roles.

Dr. Wray earned a BA in chemistry from Warren Wilson College in Swannannoa, NC, followed by medical training at Duke University in Durham, NC. Dr Wray has lived in the Charleston, SC, area since completion of medical training in 2001.

Outside of work, he enjoys sailing, home repair, and bandaging his fingers afterwards.

Education and Training:

Undergraduate:

Warren Wilson College, Swannannoa, NC 1981-1985 BA in chemistry awarded 1985

Medical School:

Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, NC 1988-1993 MD awarded 1993

Postgraduate Medical Training:

Internship: Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, Duke University Medical Center 1993-1994

Residency: Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, Duke University Medical Center 1994-1997

Fellowship Training:

Fellow, Division of Infectious Disease & International Health,

Duke University Medical Center 1997-2000

Fellow, NIAID Training Program in Inflammatory & Immunologic Diseases,

Duke University Medical Center 1998-2000

Fellow, Division of Pediatric Infectious Disease

Duke University Medical Center 2000-2001