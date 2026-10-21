Darnell Ladson DO
Mental Health
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Ladson is a psychiatrist with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
I am a board-certified psychiatrist who provides general psychiatric care in outpatient and community-based settings. I earned my medical degree from Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed my psychiatry residency at Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine. I provide personalized medication management and work collaboratively with counselors, social workers, and other health care professionals to support accurate diagnoses and comprehensive treatment.