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David Countryman MD

Assistant Chief of Surgery

VA Charleston health care

Dr. David Countryman is board certified in general surgery and is the Section Lead of General Surgery.

Medical School: Medical college of Georgia
Residency: Keesler AFB Biloxi, MS
Fellowship:  Keesler AFB Biloxi, MS
Board Certification: Yes

As part of my clinical service I started our Wound Care Service and specialize in the management of difficult wounds. 

During my free time is like to Work out, Spend time with grandchildren, and golf.

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