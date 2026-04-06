David Countryman MD
Assistant Chief of Surgery
VA Charleston health care
Dr. David Countryman is board certified in general surgery and is the Section Lead of General Surgery.
Medical School: Medical college of Georgia
Residency: Keesler AFB Biloxi, MS
Fellowship: Keesler AFB Biloxi, MS
Board Certification: Yes
As part of my clinical service I started our Wound Care Service and specialize in the management of difficult wounds.
During my free time is like to Work out, Spend time with grandchildren, and golf.