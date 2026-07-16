Dr. Semenoff is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

David Semenoff is board certified in Neurosurgery

Medical School: Albany Medical College

Residency: Albany Medical College

Board Certification: American Board of Neurological Surgery (ABNS)

I have more than 45 years of experience in treating and evaluating neurosurgical patients. At Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, I evaluate and examine veterans in our outpatient neurological surgery clinic and determine and coordinate both surgical and non-surgical care.

In my free time, I enjoy spending time with family and friends, ham radio, RC/UAV aviation, and 3-D printing. I also like boating and fishing, hiking, reading and keeping up with neurological surgery literature and activities.



