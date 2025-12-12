Donald Pagley CRNA
Anesthetist
VA Charleston health care
Donald R. Pagley is a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist with the Ralph H. Johnson VA healthcare System in Charleston, South Carolina Main Campus.
Mr. Pagley joined the VA in 2020 and provides anesthesia services to veterans at the main hospital.
In this role, He is responsible for administering all types of anesthesia, emergency airway services, advanced IV placement and postoperative pain management. Mr. Pagley is passionate about taking care of the veterans as they have served the United States.
Before Joining the VA, he worked at the Medical University of South Carolina for 35 years. Outside of work he enjoys raising his five children and two grandchildren, hunting and living at his farm
Undergraduate degree: Bachelor of Nursing from Youngstown State University in 1992
Diploma for Registered Nurse Practice St Francis Hospital in 1985
Graduate School: MHS in Nurse Anesthesia from Medical University of South Carolina in 1996
Certification: Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist in 1996