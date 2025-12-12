Mr. Pagley joined the VA in 2020 and provides anesthesia services to veterans at the main hospital.

In this role, He is responsible for administering all types of anesthesia, emergency airway services, advanced IV placement and postoperative pain management. Mr. Pagley is passionate about taking care of the veterans as they have served the United States.

Before Joining the VA, he worked at the Medical University of South Carolina for 35 years. Outside of work he enjoys raising his five children and two grandchildren, hunting and living at his farm

Undergraduate degree: Bachelor of Nursing from Youngstown State University in 1992

Diploma for Registered Nurse Practice St Francis Hospital in 1985

Graduate School: MHS in Nurse Anesthesia from Medical University of South Carolina in 1996

Certification: Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist in 1996