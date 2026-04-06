Dr. Douglas Cassidy is board certified in general surgery and is subspecialized in minimally invasive surgery.

Medical School: Tufts University School of Medicine

Residency: General Surgery -- Massachusetts General Hospital at Boston, MA

Fellowship: Advanced GI/MIS/Foregut Surgery -- Washington University in St. Louis

Board Certification: Yes

I am a fellowship-trained minimally invasive surgeon who specializes in laparoscopic, robotic, and endoscopic techniques for hernia and benign foregut surgery. My clinical interests in abdominal wall reconstruction and hernia surgery as well as foregut surgery, including gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), paraoesophageal and hiatal hernias, and achalasia.

My research interests include surgical simulation and resident education, and I serve as the Director of Surgical Simulation for the MUSC general surgery residency.

I am former ice hockey player and active triathlete and enjoy spending time with my wife and two children.