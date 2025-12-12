Dustin Carter PsyD
Clinical Neuropsychologist
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Carter is a Clinical Neuropsychologist with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System at the North Charleston Clinic.
He first joined the VA in 2021 as a doctoral intern (Cleveland VAMC) before completing his 2-year neuropsychology fellowship at Connecticut VA (2022-2024). He now manages the Rapid Access Memory Screening (RAMS) clinic providing abbreviated neuropsychological evaluations for aging veterans and early detection of dementia. In this role, he coordinates findings and recommendations with many disciplines throughout the VA including neurology, geropsychiatry, primary care, and the GEC Alzheimer’s research program. He has presented on neuropsychological assessment and dementia via Primary Care Grand Rounds and local Dementia Caregiver Fairs/Conferences. Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with his family, traveling internationally, watching local sports, and listening to podcasts related to astrophysics.
Undergraduate: University of Minnesota, B.S. Psychology, 2013
Graduate School: Ball State University, M.A. Applied Behavior Analysis, 2016
Graduate School: Chicago School of Professional Psychology, Psy.D. Clinical Psychology, 2022
Doctoral Internship: Cleveland VAMC, Neuropsychology Track, 2021-2022
Fellowship: Connecticut VA, Neuropsychology, 2022-2024