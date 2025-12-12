He first joined the VA in 2021 as a doctoral intern (Cleveland VAMC) before completing his 2-year neuropsychology fellowship at Connecticut VA (2022-2024). He now manages the Rapid Access Memory Screening (RAMS) clinic providing abbreviated neuropsychological evaluations for aging veterans and early detection of dementia. In this role, he coordinates findings and recommendations with many disciplines throughout the VA including neurology, geropsychiatry, primary care, and the GEC Alzheimer’s research program. He has presented on neuropsychological assessment and dementia via Primary Care Grand Rounds and local Dementia Caregiver Fairs/Conferences. Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with his family, traveling internationally, watching local sports, and listening to podcasts related to astrophysics.

Undergraduate: University of Minnesota, B.S. Psychology, 2013

Graduate School: Ball State University, M.A. Applied Behavior Analysis, 2016

Graduate School: Chicago School of Professional Psychology, Psy.D. Clinical Psychology, 2022

Doctoral Internship: Cleveland VAMC, Neuropsychology Track, 2021-2022

Fellowship: Connecticut VA, Neuropsychology, 2022-2024