Edward Cheeseman Jr. MD
Ophthalmologist
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Cheeseman is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Dr. Edward Cheeseman is an ophthalmologist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Medical School: Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
Residency: Ophthalmology - Naval Medical Center, Bethesda, Md
Fellowship: Pediatric Ophthalmology and Adult strabismus - Johns Hopkins, Baltimore
Board Certification: American Board of Ophthalmology
My main clinical service to Veterans is providing a background in Comprehensive Ophthalmology as well as expertise in adult strabismus and diplopia.
In my free time, I enjoy walking, golfing, biking, and reading.