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Edward Cheeseman Jr. MD

Ophthalmologist

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Cheeseman is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Dr. Edward Cheeseman is an ophthalmologist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Medical School: Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
Residency: Ophthalmology - Naval Medical Center, Bethesda, Md
Fellowship:  Pediatric Ophthalmology and Adult strabismus - Johns Hopkins, Baltimore
Board Certification: American Board of Ophthalmology

My main clinical service to Veterans is providing a background in Comprehensive Ophthalmology as well as expertise in adult strabismus and diplopia. 

In my free time, I enjoy walking, golfing, biking, and reading.

 

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