Dr. Cheeseman is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Dr. Edward Cheeseman is an ophthalmologist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Medical School: Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences

Residency: Ophthalmology - Naval Medical Center, Bethesda, Md

Fellowship: Pediatric Ophthalmology and Adult strabismus - Johns Hopkins, Baltimore

Board Certification: American Board of Ophthalmology

My main clinical service to Veterans is providing a background in Comprehensive Ophthalmology as well as expertise in adult strabismus and diplopia.

In my free time, I enjoy walking, golfing, biking, and reading.