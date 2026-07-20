Edward M. Tracy III, MD, has served as a board certified Staff Pathologist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System in Charleston, SC, since 2016. He provides diagnostic services in surgical pathology and cytology and oversees key areas of the clinical laboratory. Dr. Tracy completed his pathology residency at MUSC, where he served as Co Chief Resident, and he also teaches residents and PA students as a Clinical Assistant Professor. His background includes service as a Diving and Undersea Medical Officer in the U.S. Navy, as well as participation in multiple research presentations and institutional committees.



Dr. Tracy is committed to delivering precise, timely, and patient centered diagnostic care. He values collaboration with clinical teams to ensure veterans receive the highest standard of laboratory and pathology services.



In his free time he likes spending time with family and friends, traveling, fishing, playing music, and surfing.