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Smiling doctor in white coat with stethoscope around his neck.

Elimelec Santiago

Primary Care

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Santiago is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Dr. Elimelec Santiago is a dedicated healthcare professional specializing in Preventive and Primary Care. He earned his Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree from the School of Medicine at Eastern Central University. With a focus on chronic disease management and preventive health, Dr. Santiago is committed to providing compassionate, evidence-based care tailored to each patient’s unique needs. His care philosophy centers on building trust, encouraging open communication, and empowering patients to take an active role in their health journey.

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