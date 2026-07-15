Dr. Elimelec Santiago is a dedicated healthcare professional specializing in Preventive and Primary Care. He earned his Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree from the School of Medicine at Eastern Central University. With a focus on chronic disease management and preventive health, Dr. Santiago is committed to providing compassionate, evidence-based care tailored to each patient’s unique needs. His care philosophy centers on building trust, encouraging open communication, and empowering patients to take an active role in their health journey.