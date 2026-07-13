Dr. Elise Steinberger is a skilled and compassionate ophthalmologist and Director of Ocular Trauma Services at MUSC Health and the VAMC. She specializes in clinical and surgical urgent eye care and has a strong foundation in comprehensive clinical practice and medical education. Dr. Steinberger is dedicated to providing expert care.



Dr. Steinberger completed her medical education at Tufts University School of Medicine and specialized residency training at the prestigious Dean McGee Eye Institute in Oklahoma City. She also holds a Master's in Health/Science Journalism from Northwestern University, bringing a unique perspective to her medical practice through clear communication and advocacy.



In addition to her clinical role, Dr. Steinberger is deeply involved in leadership and mentorship. She has mentored aspiring surgeons through the Association of Women Surgeons and advocated for key ophthalmic issues at national forums. Her leadership experience extends to serving on multiple committees focused on graduate medical education and residency accreditation.



Dr. Steinberger is a recognized researcher with numerous publications in leading ophthalmology journals. Her diverse work has included epidemiologic study of invasive fungal infections and innovative approaches to orbital reconstruction. Through her clinical expertise, leadership, and commitment to advancing eye care, Dr. Steinberger is dedicated to improving patient outcomes and shaping the future of ophthalmology.