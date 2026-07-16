Eliza L Barnwell MD
Surgical Care
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Barnwell is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Dr. Eliza Barnwell is board certified in ophthalmology. She is a cataract and anterior segment surgeon at the main hospital in Charleston as well as the Storm Eye Institute and serves as Director of the Ocular Trauma Service at MUSC.
Medical School: Medical University of South Carolina
Residency: Ophthalmology - Wake Forest University
Fellowship: Comprehensive Ophthalmology - Wills Eye Hospital
Board Certification: American Board of Ophthalmology
I am a comprehensive ophthalmologist with a focus on complex cataract surgery and minimally invasive glaucoma procedures. My practice combines clinical care with a deep commitment to global health and surgical education, both locally and in underserved communities around the world.