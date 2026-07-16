Dr. Eliza Barnwell is board certified in ophthalmology. She is a cataract and anterior segment surgeon at the main hospital in Charleston as well as the Storm Eye Institute and serves as Director of the Ocular Trauma Service at MUSC.

Medical School: Medical University of South Carolina

Residency: Ophthalmology - Wake Forest University

Fellowship: Comprehensive Ophthalmology - Wills Eye Hospital

Board Certification: American Board of Ophthalmology

I am a comprehensive ophthalmologist with a focus on complex cataract surgery and minimally invasive glaucoma procedures. My practice combines clinical care with a deep commitment to global health and surgical education, both locally and in underserved communities around the world.