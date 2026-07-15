Elizabeth C Call

Elizabeth Call, MD (Internal Medicine and Psychiatry) Dr. Call graduated from Medical University of South Carolina completing her Med/Psych residency in 2008. She started the VA Homeless-PACT clinic in 2013 which has expanded greatly serving unstably housed Veterans in the tricounty area. In 2024 she expanded our community/street outreach with the arrival of Ralph H Johnson's first Mobile Medical Unit. While clinical care is her passion, she is also involved behind the scenes through participating as a member of the Clinical Executive Committee, the Pain oversight committee, the Mental health leadership team, and the Pharmacy &Therapeutics committee.