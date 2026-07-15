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Elizabeth C Call

Mental Health

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Call is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Elizabeth Call, MD  (Internal Medicine and Psychiatry)  Dr. Call graduated from Medical University of South Carolina completing her Med/Psych residency in 2008. She started the VA Homeless-PACT clinic in 2013 which has expanded greatly serving unstably housed Veterans in the tricounty area.  In 2024 she expanded our community/street outreach with the arrival of Ralph H Johnson's first Mobile Medical Unit.  While clinical care is her passion, she is also involved behind the scenes through participating as a member of the Clinical Executive Committee, the Pain oversight committee, the Mental health leadership team, and the Pharmacy &Therapeutics committee.  

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