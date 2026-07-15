Elizabeth D Sharpe

Dr. Elizabeth Sharpe is an ophthalmologist who specializes in comprehensive eye care and vision health. With 46 years of experience in the field, she has dedicated her career to diagnosing and treating a wide range of eye conditions and helping patients maintain optimal vision. Dr. Sharpe brings extensive expertise to her practice, focusing on both routine eye care and more complex ophthalmologic conditions that affect patients of all ages.



Dr. Sharpe completed her medical education at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, where she also completed her residency training in ophthalmology. She maintains hospital affiliations with East Cooper Medical Center, Ralph H Johnson VA Medical Center, Summerville Medical Center, and Trident Medical Center. Her practice locations span the Charleston area, including Mount Pleasant and Charleston, South Carolina. She provides care in English and serves patients throughout the region with her comprehensive approach to eye health and vision care.