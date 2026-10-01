in 2002, where she developed a strong foundation in healthcare. Starting as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), she pursued further education, earning the title of Registered Nurse (RN) from Excelsior College, Albany, NY, before advancing and receiving a Master of Science of Nursing (MSN) with a specialization in Care Coordination from Capella University, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Currently, she is passionately pursuing her Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) from the same esteemed institution.

Since 2019, she has had the privilege of serving Veterans at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System, driven by a profound desire to give back to those who have sacrificed for our country. Her dedication to Veteran care led her to roles of increasing responsibility, including former assistant nurse manager of the community living center and hospice unit.

In 2022, Liz transitioned to the role of a cancer care nurse navigator, where she provides invaluable support and guidance to patients and their families navigating the complexities of cancer care. This role allows her to combine her expertise in nursing with her passion for ensuring every patient receives the personalized care and support they deserve.

Liz’s commitment to serving others is deeply rooted in her family's tradition of military service. With her father's honorable 27-year tenure in the Army and her spouse's retirement from the Navy, she is inspired by their dedication to duty and service.

Every day, she is humbled to walk alongside Veterans, ensuring they receive the highest quality of care and support. Liz recognizes that It is both an honor and a privilege to serve those who have sacrificed so much for our country, and she’s grateful for the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in their lives.