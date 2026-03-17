Medical School: Staff Psychiatrist

Residency: Psychiatry - University of Miami

Board Certification: Yes

I work in the STAR clinic with Veterans who struggle with addiction.

I started a harm reduction program at RHJVAMC to reduce potential negative effects on health of substance use for veterans who are not ready to abstain from substances.

In my free time I like spending time with my family, boating, arts/crafts, reading and studying.