Elizabeth Perkins MD
Staff Psychiatrist
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Elizabeth Perkins is a staff psychiatrist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Medical School: Staff Psychiatrist
Residency: Psychiatry - University of Miami
Board Certification: Yes
I work in the STAR clinic with Veterans who struggle with addiction.
I started a harm reduction program at RHJVAMC to reduce potential negative effects on health of substance use for veterans who are not ready to abstain from substances.
In my free time I like spending time with my family, boating, arts/crafts, reading and studying.