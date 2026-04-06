Medical School: PA School at Medical University of South Carolina

Board Certification: Yes

Certified by National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA)

I work in General Surgery at RHJ VAHCS, seeing patients in clinic before surgery, after surgery, and for long term cancer surveillance. I enjoy being able to help patients with cancer navigate a complex health care system when they receive a scary diagnosis. I work closely with the surgeons to make sure patients are getting high-quality, evidence-based treatment. I recently participated in a VA training program on genetic oncology offered through City of Hope (a top rated cancer care facility) to ensure our patients have access to rapid genetic testing and counseling.

In my free time I like to run, participate in triathlons, play with my cats, spend time with family & friends.