Medical School: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Residency: PGY1 Pharmacy Residency - Ralph H Johnson VA Medical Center

Since completing residency, I have held a variety of roles within the Geriatrics department including providing care for nursing home, hospice and palliative care, GeriPACT and home-based primary care (HBPC) veterans. I also ran a clinic for complex patients for several years focused on medication education and de-prescribing in effort to reduce risk of hospitalization. I currently focus primarily on HBPC veterans. My areas of interest include geriatrics in general, hospice/end of life care, and reducing polypharmacy through deprescribing.

My research at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Healthcare System include various quality improvement and assurance projects to optimize medication safety in elderly veterans.

Outside of work, I enjoy boating with her family, yoga, watching UNC basketball and traveling.