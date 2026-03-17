Skip to Content

Elliott Levy MD

Outpatient Psychiatrist

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Elliott Levy is a Outpatient Psychiatrist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Medical School: Medical University of South Carolina
Residency: Psychiatry - Medical University of South Carolina
Fellowship:   Child and Adolescent Psychiatry - Medical University of South Carolina
Board Certification: Yes

My main clinical service is outpatient psychiatry community experience, dealing with crisis, leadership roles.

In my free time I like to walk, solve puzzles and sudoku.

Last updated: 