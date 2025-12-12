Having joined the VA in 2014, Mrs. Wright provides Anesthesia Services to Veterans at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in downtown Charleston. In this role, she is responsible for coordinating and providing anesthesia services for a wide range of procedures both in and out of the operating room. She is passionate about serving those who have served our Country.



Mrs. Wright earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Clemson University in 2008 and her Master of Science in Nurse Anesthesia from the Medical University of South Carolina in 2014.



Before joining the VA, she worked at the Medical University of South Carolina as a Surgical Trauma Registered Nurse prior to attending the Anesthesia for Nurses Program at MUSC. She has served as MUSC’s Clinical Coordinator for Nursing Anesthesia Students at the VA and Assistant Chief CRNA prior to her current position as Chief CRNA of the department.



Outside of work, she enjoys any and all outdoor activities and spending time with her husband and daughter.