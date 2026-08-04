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Portrait of a man with a smile wearing a yellow shirt and red tie.

Eric J Larson MD

Specialty Care

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Larson is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Dr. Larson is a board-certified emergency medicine physician who earned his medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine and completed residency training at Michigan State University. He has served as an attending physician, educator, disaster response leader, and ultrasound director. Dr. Larson is dedicated to delivering efficient, high-quality emergency care while supporting preparedness and patient safety.

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