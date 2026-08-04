Eric J Larson MD
Specialty Care
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Larson is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Dr. Larson is a board-certified emergency medicine physician who earned his medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine and completed residency training at Michigan State University. He has served as an attending physician, educator, disaster response leader, and ultrasound director. Dr. Larson is dedicated to delivering efficient, high-quality emergency care while supporting preparedness and patient safety.