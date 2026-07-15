Dr. Ethan Joseph, M.D. Ophthalmologist \| Co-Director, Ocular Trauma \& Inpatient Consult Service, Storm Eye Institute Dr. Joseph is an ophthalmologist with deep roots in the Southeast. A native of Atlanta, Georgia, he completed his medical degree at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta. He went on to complete both his internal medicine residency and ophthalmology residency at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), where he received comprehensive training in both medical and surgical eye care. Dr. Joseph currently serves as Co-Director of the Ocular Trauma and Inpatient Consult Service at MUSC's Storm Eye Institute, where he manages complex ocular emergencies and provides specialized inpatient care. In addition to his academic and surgical work, he remains active in the community as a private hospitalist and volunteers monthly at a primary care clinic for the underserved, blending his background in internal medicine with his ophthalmic expertise. Dr. Joseph is dedicated to advancing patient care through interdisciplinary collaboration, evidence-based practice, and a commitment to medical education. Outside of medicine, Dr. Joseph enjoys playing soccer and tennis, and is an avid fan of Braves baseball.