Fitzgerald E Drummond MD
Sleep Physician, Pulmonary Division, Department of Medicine
VA Charleston health care
Email:
Phone:
Dr. Drummond is a Sleep Medicine Physician with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
EDUCATION
2000 MD, Medical College of Virginia (MCV/VCU)
Richmond, Virginia
1993 MS, Duke University School of Engineering
Durham, North Carolina
1991 BS, Virginia Military Institute
Lexington, Virginia
POST GRADUATE MEDICAL TRAINING
2003-2006 Fellowship, Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Medicine
Medical University of South Carolina
Charleston, South Carolina
2000-2003 Internal Medicine Residency, University of Alabama, Birmingham
Birmingham, Alabama
ACTIVE CERTIFICATION
Sleep Disorders Medicine
American Board of Internal Medicine
My clinical practice is focused on caring for veteran patients with sleep disorders. I also interpret sleep studies conducted through our sleep laboratory and home sleep testing program. Although I treat patients with the full range of sleep disorders, I have a special interest in sleep disordered breathing and circadian rhythm abnormalities.