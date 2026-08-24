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Fitzgerald E Drummond MD

Sleep Physician, Pulmonary Division, Department of Medicine

VA Charleston health care

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Dr. Drummond is a Sleep Medicine Physician with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

EDUCATION

2000 MD, Medical College of Virginia (MCV/VCU)
Richmond, Virginia

1993 MS, Duke University School of Engineering
Durham, North Carolina

1991 BS, Virginia Military Institute
Lexington, Virginia

POST GRADUATE MEDICAL TRAINING

2003-2006 Fellowship, Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Medicine
Medical University of South Carolina
Charleston, South Carolina

2000-2003 Internal Medicine Residency, University of Alabama, Birmingham
Birmingham, Alabama

ACTIVE CERTIFICATION
Sleep Disorders Medicine
American Board of Internal Medicine

My clinical practice is focused on caring for veteran patients with sleep disorders. I also interpret sleep studies conducted through our sleep laboratory and home sleep testing program. Although I treat patients with the full range of sleep disorders, I have a special interest in sleep disordered breathing and circadian rhythm abnormalities.

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