EDUCATION



2000 MD, Medical College of Virginia (MCV/VCU)

Richmond, Virginia



1993 MS, Duke University School of Engineering

Durham, North Carolina



1991 BS, Virginia Military Institute

Lexington, Virginia



POST GRADUATE MEDICAL TRAINING



2003-2006 Fellowship, Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Medicine

Medical University of South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina



2000-2003 Internal Medicine Residency, University of Alabama, Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama



ACTIVE CERTIFICATION

Sleep Disorders Medicine

American Board of Internal Medicine



My clinical practice is focused on caring for veteran patients with sleep disorders. I also interpret sleep studies conducted through our sleep laboratory and home sleep testing program. Although I treat patients with the full range of sleep disorders, I have a special interest in sleep disordered breathing and circadian rhythm abnormalities.