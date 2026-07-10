Dr. Voss is a fellowship trained total joint surgeon currently practicing in Charleston, SC at the Medical University of South Carolina. He is originally from Indiana and received his undergraduate degree from Brown University in 1982. He studied Biochemistry as his major and played water polo. In 1986 he completed his medical training at Harvard Medical School. He completed two years of general surgery at the Brigham and Womens' Hospital and then 4 years of orthopaedic surgery residency in the Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Program. A one-year fellowship in joint replacement at Rush Presbyterian in Chicago followed. For the first 29 years of practice, he worked for the USC School of Medicine in Columbia, SC. His practice has focused on hip and knee replacement surgery. He also performs osteotomies around the knee.



